Palestinian prisoner Awawdeh nears death after 175-day hunger strike

Mohamed Awawdeh, the father of Palestinian administrative detainee Khalil Awawdeh, shows a poster with an image of his son at the family house in the West Bank village of Idnah, near Hebron, 25 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Mohamed Awawdeh, the father of Palestinian administrative detainee Khalil Awawdeh, with Khalil's wife Dalal Awawdeh and their daughter sit at the family house in the West Bank village of Idnah, near Hebron, 25 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Fatima Awawdeh, the grandmother of Palestinian administrative detainee Khalil Awawdeh, reacts at the family house in the West Bank village of Idnah, near Hebron, 25 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN