Khalil Awawdeh is at risk of dying after refusing food for 175 days in protest of his detention in an Israeli prison without charge or trial, the longest hunger strike ever held by a Palestinian prisoner in the history of the Israeli–Palestinian conflict.
Mohamed Awawdeh, the father of Palestinian administrative detainee Khalil Awawdeh, shows a poster with an image of his son at the family house in the West Bank village of Idnah, near Hebron, 25 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN
Mohamed Awawdeh, the father of Palestinian administrative detainee Khalil Awawdeh, with Khalil's wife Dalal Awawdeh and their daughter sit at the family house in the West Bank village of Idnah, near Hebron, 25 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN
Fatima Awawdeh, the grandmother of Palestinian administrative detainee Khalil Awawdeh, reacts at the family house in the West Bank village of Idnah, near Hebron, 25 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN
Dalal Awawdeh, the wife of Palestinian administrative detainee Khalil Awawdeh, looks at posters with the image of her husband at the family house in the West Bank village of Idnah, near Hebron, 25 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN