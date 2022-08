Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh lies in bed at a hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 23 August 2022, the 175th day of his hunger strike to protest his detention without charge. EFE/Pablo Duer

A Palestinian man who spent more than six months on hunger strike to protest his detention by Israel announced Wednesday that he will resume taking nourishment after the Israelis agreed to free him.

Khalil Awawdeh ended the 182-day-long fast in exchange for a commitment by Israel that his administrative detention will end Oct. 2, the Palestinian National Authority's Commission on Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said.