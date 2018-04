Tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces fall around Palestinians from Gaza during a protest march at the Israeli Gaza border near Nahal Oz, facing the Gaza neighborhood of Shajaiyaon, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Palestinians protest at the Israeli Gaza border near Nahal Oz, facing the Gaza neighborhood of Shajaiyaon, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Palestinians burn tires to block the view of Israeli sharpshooters deployed on the other side of the border during a protest march at the Israeli Gaza border near Nahal Oz, facing the Gaza neighborhood of Shajaiyaon, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Black smoke billows from burning tires set ablaze by Palestinians to block the view of Israeli sharpshooters deployed on the other side of the border during a protest march at the Israeli Gaza border near Nahal Oz, facing the Gaza neighborhood of Shajaiyaon, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Hundreds of Palestinian protesters on Friday set tires ablaze along the Gaza-Israel border fence in order to confuse Israeli army snipers and impede visibility, as shown in images by an epa photographer on the ground.

The Islamist movement Hamas, which rules the coastal enclave, called for another mass protest as part of the Land Day actions to claim the right of Palestinian refugees and their descendants to return to their homeland.