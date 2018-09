Palestinians refugees wait at an UNRWA clinic to receive free medical checkup from the United Nation Relief and Works Agency's (UNRWA) teams in Gaza City, 03 September 2018. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

A team of medical staff was on Monday offering medical check-ups to Palestinian refugees at a clinic in Gaza as part of an initiative organized by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency.

Children were seen by doctors at a health center in Gaza as part of the UN agency's efforts to provide health care to those who need it, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.