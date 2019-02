Palestinian activists gathered early in the morning in the West Bank city of Hebron to accompany and keep safe dozens of children after Israel expelled observers of the Temporary International Presence in Hebron, a civilian monitor group, EFE reported Wednesday.

Dressed in blue vests and self-identified as human rights defenders, the group of locals acted in place of the TIPH, leaving early from the Tel Rumeida neighborhood in the center of Hebron, to escort Palestinian children to school.