Israeli soldiers carry the body of Palestinian at stabbing attack scene near the Ibrahimi mosque, known as cave of patriarchs, in the West Bank old city of Hebron, Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli soldiers on Monday after he allegedly attacked and lightly injured a soldier with a knife in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, an Israeli military spokesperson confirmed to EFE.

The Palestinian ministry of health confirmed that Muhammad Maamar al-Atrash was killed in the Old City of Hebron near the holy site known to Muslims as the Ibrahimi Mosque and to Jews as the Tomb of the Patriarchs, according to the semi-official Palestinian news agency Ma'an.