Israeli soldiers search the area after a stabbing attack near the Palestinian village of Hres, near the West Bank city of Salfit, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

A Palestinian was shot dead by the Israeli army on Monday in the northern occupied West Bank after allegedly attempting to stab an Israeli soldier, a military statement reported.

No Israeli was injured in the alleged attack, which took place near the town of Salfit, and the Palestinian was not identified, according to the Palestinian ministry of health.