Mother (L) and sister (R) of Palestinian Omar Awad mourn over his body during the funeral in the West Bank village of Idhna, near Hebron, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinian mourners carry the body of Palestinian Omar Awad during his funeral in the West Bank village of Idhna, near Hebron, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

A Palestinian man was shot dead after he allegedly tried to run over Israeli Border Police with his car in the West Bank, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The Israeli Defense Force said in a statement that a group of officers was stationed in the village of Idna when a Palestinian tried to run over the Israelis, prompting officers to open fire on the man, identified by the Palestinian news agency WAFA as Omar Awad, 27.