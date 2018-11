Israeli troops check a car of Palestinian who was shoot dead at the scene of a car-ramming attack north of Hebron in the West Bank, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Israeli troops check a car of Palestinian who was shot dead at the scene of a car-ramming attack north of Hebron in the West Bank, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

A Palestinian man was shot and killed on Monday after allegedly driving a car into three Israeli soldiers, who were lightly injured, on a road in the southern occupied West Bank, the Israeli military confirmed.

Two of the soldiers were in mild condition and one in moderate condition, according to Magen David Adom, the Israeli equivalent to the Red Cross.