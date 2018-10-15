Palestinian students, their parents and government officials on Monday staged a protest against the Israeli army's attempted closure of a school in the northern occupied West Bank, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.
Throughout the day, dozens of people were injured as the Israeli army fired rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas to disperse the protest at the al-Sawiyeh school in al-Lubban village, but Israeli authorities eventually allowed the school to reopen, according to Nablus Governor Akram Rajoub, as cited by WAFA.