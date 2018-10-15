Israeli soldiers close the gate of Palestinian al-Lubban/al-Sawiyeh school during clashes following Israeli order to shut down the school near the West Bank city of Nablus, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

A Palestinian man argues with Israeli soldiers during clashes following Israeli order to shut down the al-Lubban/al-Sawiyeh school near the West Bank city of Nablus, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinian children leave their school during clashes following Israeli order to shut down the al-Lubban/al-Sawiyeh school near the West Bank city of Nablus, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Photographers help Palestinian AFP fellow Jaffar Ishataye after he was reportedly hit with a tear gas canister during clashes near the West Bank city of Nablus, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinian students, their parents and government officials on Monday staged a protest against the Israeli army's attempted closure of a school in the northern occupied West Bank, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Throughout the day, dozens of people were injured as the Israeli army fired rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas to disperse the protest at the al-Sawiyeh school in al-Lubban village, but Israeli authorities eventually allowed the school to reopen, according to Nablus Governor Akram Rajoub, as cited by WAFA.