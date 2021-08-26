Palestinian students in the West Bank city of Hebron returned to school amid safety measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Palestinian students return to school amid coronavirus fears
Palestinian students from Husain School wearing face masks attend a class in the West Bank city of Hebron, 26 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN
Palestinian students from Husain School wearing face masks attend a class in the West Bank city of Hebron, 26 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN
Palestinian students from Husain School wearing face masks stand at the school's courtyard in the West Bank city of Hebron, 26 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN
Palestinian students from Husain School wearing face masks stand at the school's courtyard in the West Bank city of Hebron, 26 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN
Palestinian students from Husain School wearing face masks stand at the school's courtyard in the West Bank city of Hebron, 26 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN
