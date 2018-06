Palestinians protesters take cover from Israeli tear-gas fired in the clashes during a Friday protest near the Israeli border in east Gaza City, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian protester holds Israeli tear-gas canisters in the clashes during a Friday protest near the Israeli border in east Gaza City, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

A young Palestinian man died on Thursday from gunshot wound to the head he sustained from Israeli fire during recent Gaza-Israel border protests, according to the spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry.

Ashraf al-Qedra said the 21-year-old Ahmed al-Assi was shot by the Israel forces in the eastern part of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Friday, June 8.