Palestinians protesters run for cover from Israeli tear-gas during the clahses after Friday protest near the border east Gaza City, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

A young Palestinian man succumbed to his wounds on Monday, months after being shot by Israeli forces during protests at the Gaza-Israel border.

Sari al-Shubki had been receiving medical care since May 14 at St. Joseph Hospital in East Jerusalem, according to Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qedra.