Palestinian mourners carry the body of Mohammed Samy al-Dahdouh during his funeral in the east of Gaza City, Dec. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A 19-year-old Palestinian on Sunday succumbed to a gunshot wound suffered two weeks ago in clashes with Israeli soldiers on the Gaza border, during demonstrations against the United States' decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Gaza's Health Ministry spokesman, Ashraf al-Qidra, explained in a brief statement that the youth, Mohamed Sami al-Dahdouh, had died in Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip after being wounded Dec. 8.