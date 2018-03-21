A 17-year-old Palestinian on Wednesday was sentenced to eight months in prison in exchange for pleading guilty to charges stemming from an incident in which she was filmed slapping and shoving a heavily armed Israeli soldier.
Ahed Tamimi became known internationally after a video spread online of her berating two soldiers inside her family courtyard, shortly after her 15-year-old cousin Mohammed's skull was fractured when an Israeli soldier shot him in the head with a rubber coated bullet on Dec. 15.