Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi (C) is escorted by Israeli military personnel as she appears at the Israeli Ofer military court for a hearing near the West Bank village of Betunia, on Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi (C) appears at a military court at the Israeli-run Ofer prison in the West Bank village of Betunia, on Dec. 20, 2017 EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR SULTAN

A 17-year-old Palestinian on Wednesday was sentenced to eight months in prison in exchange for pleading guilty to charges stemming from an incident in which she was filmed slapping and shoving a heavily armed Israeli soldier.

Ahed Tamimi became known internationally after a video spread online of her berating two soldiers inside her family courtyard, shortly after her 15-year-old cousin Mohammed's skull was fractured when an Israeli soldier shot him in the head with a rubber coated bullet on Dec. 15.