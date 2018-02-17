Palestinian protesters stand amid a cloud of tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank town of Halhoul on Feb. 17, 2018, after the funeral of 17-year-old Hamza Zamareh, who was shot dead by an Israeli settlement guard after he stabbed and injured another Israeli guard. EFE-EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

A Palestinian protester throws back a tear gas grenade fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank town of Halhoul on Feb. 17, 2018, after the funeral of 17-year-old Hamza Zamareh, who was shot dead by an Israeli settlement guard after he stabbed and injured another Israeli guard. EFE-EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Israeli soldiers fire tear gas grenades at Palestinians during clashes in the West Bank town of Halhoul on Feb. 17, 2018, after the funeral of 17-year-old Hamza Zamareh, who was shot dead by an Israeli settlement guard after he stabbed and injured another Israeli guard. EFE-EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

The funeral for a Palestinian teen, who was shot dead after allegedly wounding an Israeli settlement guard, sparked clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian mourners, as documented by an epa photographer on the ground in the occupied West Bank town of Halhoul, north of Hebron.

Israeli soldiers attacked with tear gas bombs and stun grenades during the clashes, to which the Palestinians replied by throwing stones after burying Hamza Zamareh, 19, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, though earlier media reports said he was 17.