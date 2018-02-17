The funeral for a Palestinian teen, who was shot dead after allegedly wounding an Israeli settlement guard, sparked clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian mourners, as documented by an epa photographer on the ground in the occupied West Bank town of Halhoul, north of Hebron.
Israeli soldiers attacked with tear gas bombs and stun grenades during the clashes, to which the Palestinians replied by throwing stones after burying Hamza Zamareh, 19, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, though earlier media reports said he was 17.