A foreign artist paints a mural of Palestinian Ahed Tamimi on the Israeli separation wall in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Ahed Tamimi, a 17-year-old Palestinian campaigner against Israel's occupation, shows her respects at the grave of late Palestinian Leader Yasser Arafat, in the West Bank town of Ramallah, July 29, 2018. EPA/SHADI HATEM

Ahed Tamimi, a 17-year-old Palestinian campaigner against Israel's occupation, is welcomed as she arrives to show her respects to the grave of late Palestinian Leader Yasser Arafat, in the West Bank town of Ramallah, July 29, 2018. EPA/SHADI HATEM

Ahed Tamim arrives to show her respects to the grave of late Palestinian Leader Yasser Arafat, in the West Bank town of Ramallah, July 29, 2018. EPA/SHADI HATEM

A Palestinian teenager who was imprisoned by an Israeli military court after a video in which she was seen slapping an Israeli soldier in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank went viral was released Sunday after serving nearly eight months in detention, her family told EFE.

Ahed Tamimi, a 17-year-old campaigner against Israel's occupation, was taken alongside her mother to a checkpoint leading to the West Bank after her release from HaSharon prison in Israel.