A foreign artist paints a mural of Palestinian Ahed Tamimi on the Israeli separation wall in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

(FILE) - Ahed Tamimi (C), a 17-year-old Palestinian campaigner against Israel's occupation, appears at the Israeli Ofer military court during a hearing on the extension of her detention, near the West Bank village of Betunia, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi, who was imprisoned by an Israeli military court after a video of her hitting soldiers went viral, was released on Sunday along with her mother Nariman after serving an eight-month sentence, her family said.

The 17-year-old and her mother were taken to a checkpoint leading to the West Bank after their release from HaSharon prison in Israel.