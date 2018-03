Israeli border policemen scuffle with Palestinian medics trying to reach a wounded protester, students from BeirZet university, during a protest next to Beit El settlement, West Bank, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Palestinian university students on Monday protested the campus arrest of their student council president a week ago in a raid by undercover Israeli forces, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

At least two protesters were injured in clashes between Israeli border police and Palestinian students from Birzeit University after demonstrators marched from the center of the city of Ramallah toward the nearby city of al-Bireh, WAFA stated.