A view of a bullet-riddled room inside a house at Askar Refugee camp after Israeli soldiers reportedly killed a Palestinian man, near the West Bank city of Nablus, 13 December 2018. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinians check the damage inside a house at Askar Refugee camp after Israeli soldiers reportedly killed a Palestinian man, near the West Bank city of Nablus, 13 December 2018. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

A Palestinian man who allegedly killed two Israeli settlers was shot dead early Thursday by Israeli forces in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, according to official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ashraf Naalweh, who was suspected of killing two settlers in early October in the settlement of Barkan, died in an exchange of fire after the Israeli security forces raided the house he was staying in.