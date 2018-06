Palestinians protesters run for cover from Israeli tear-gas during the clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza City, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Israeli fire tear-gas at Palestinians protesters during the clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza City, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians protesters throw stones at Israeli troops during the clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza City, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian female protester burning a tire during the clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza City, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian woman who worked with emergency medical services in Gaza was fatally shot Friday by the Israeli army during protests near the boundary fence, a health ministry spokesman told EFE.

The woman, identified as Razan al-Najjar, 21, died east of Khan Yunis, a town in southern Gaza, Ashraf al-Qedra said.