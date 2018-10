Palestinian mourners carry the body of Aisha al-Rabi, 48, during her funeral in the West Bank village of Becya, near The West Bank City of Salfit, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alaa Badarneh

Palestinian mourners carry the body of Aisha al-Rabi, 48, during her funeral in the West Bank village of Becya, near The West Bank City of Salfit, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alaa Badarneh

A 48-year-old Palestinian mother of eight was buried Saturday after being killed by Israeli settlers who attacked her vehicle with stones in the northern occupied West Bank a day earlier, as documented by an efe-epa journalist.

Aisha Rabi was killed while driving with her husband south of the city of Nablus on Friday, Israeli police confirmed Saturday, with the official Palestinian news agency WAFA giving the cause of death as a blow to the head by a stone.