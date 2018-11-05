Israeli troops stand guard at the site after a Palestinian was shot by Israeli soldiers at the entrance to Kiryat Arba settlement in the west bank city of Hebron, Nov. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

A Palestinian man on Monday was shot and wounded by Israeli soldiers after allegedly attempting to stab several Israelis and a soldier outside the Jewish-only settlement of Kiryat Arba, near the city of Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank, according to Israeli military sources.

The official Palestinian new agency WAFA stated that Palestinian ambulances were not allowed to render medical care, and the alleged attacker remained at the scene for an unspecified amount of time, while the Israeli army statement said the man was taken for treatment.