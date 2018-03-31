A Palestinian protester waves Palestine flag during clashes marking Land Day in the West Bank City of Ramallah, on March 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinian authorities on Saturday announced a day of national mourning in the wake of 16 Gazans being killed by Israeli forces during protests commemorating Palestine's so-called Land Day and called for a strike.

Friday's Land Day marches, which embodied the demand of Palestinian refugees and their descendants to be allowed to return to their homeland, saw 16 Palestinians killed when Israeli troops opened live fire on the protesters, of which some 1,400 were injured, including 20 in critical condition.