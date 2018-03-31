Palestinian authorities on Saturday announced a day of national mourning and a general strike, a day after 15 Gazans were killed and 1,400 wounded by Israeli forces who opened fire on tens of thousands of demonstrators attempting to cross the Gaza-Israel border as part of the "Great March of Return."
Friday's protests marked Palestine's annual Land Day, which this year is to be the start of six weeks of demonstrations at protest camps along the Gaza-Israel border until May 15, which Palestinians call Nakba (Catastrophe) Day, referring to the mass expulsion of Palestinians both before and after the founding of the state of Israel on May 14, 1948.