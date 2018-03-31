Israeli troops fire tear gas towards Palestinian protesters marching towards the Israeli Gaza border near Nir Am and next to the Gaza town of Beit Hanun, on March 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ATEF SAFADI

Palestinians carry the body of Jihad Abu Jamous, who was shot dead a day earlier during clashes with Israeli troops along the border with Israel eastern Gaza Strip, during his funeral in Khan town in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Wife and two daughters of 28-year-old Jihad Abu Jamous, who was shot dead a day earlier during clashes with Israeli troops along the border with Israel eastern Gaza Strip, mourn during his funeral in Khan town in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians female relatives of 28-year-old Jihad Abu Jamous, who was shot dead a day earlier during clashes with Israeli troops along the border with Israel eastern Gaza Strip, mourn during his funeral in Khan town in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinian authorities on Saturday announced a day of national mourning and a general strike, a day after 15 Gazans were killed and 1,400 wounded by Israeli forces who opened fire on tens of thousands of demonstrators attempting to cross the Gaza-Israel border as part of the "Great March of Return."

Friday's protests marked Palestine's annual Land Day, which this year is to be the start of six weeks of demonstrations at protest camps along the Gaza-Israel border until May 15, which Palestinians call Nakba (Catastrophe) Day, referring to the mass expulsion of Palestinians both before and after the founding of the state of Israel on May 14, 1948.