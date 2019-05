Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh (C) prepares to lay a wreath at late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat grave during a rally marking the 71st anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba, in the west bank city of Ramallah, May 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinians hold placards and flags during a protest to mark the 71st anniversary of Nakba or catastrophe in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, May 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Israeli soldiers keep watch during a protest by Palestinians to mark the 71st anniversary of Nakba or catastrophe in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, May 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinians participate in a rally marking the 71st anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba,in the west bank city of Ramallah, May 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinians are expected Wednesday to hold marches in the Gaza Strip to commemorate Nakba Day, which this year marks 71 years since Israel's creation and the subsequent displacement of thousands of Palestinian refugees.

The Israeli military has raised the state of alert over possible violent protests on the anniversary, which coincides with the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.