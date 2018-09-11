A general view of the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar located between the West Bank city of Jericho and Jerusalem near the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, Feb. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Atef Safadi

A senior Palestinian diplomat on Tuesday said a war crimes claim against Israel was being sought at the International Criminal Court for the planned demolition and eviction of the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, located in the occupied West Bank.

Saeb Erekat, the secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said the move follows the United States government's decision on Monday to close the PLO's diplomatic mission in Washington DC, leaving Palestinians with no formal diplomatic presence in the US.