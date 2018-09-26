Palestinians staged a solidarity rally on Wednesday in the city of Bethlehem to support the upcoming speech at the United Nations General Assembly by the president of the Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the occupied West Bank, as documented by an epa-EFE journalist.
Mahmoud Abbas is set to speak in New York on Thursday, and is expected to address the United States' recent decision to cut hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, which provides education, health care and relief services.