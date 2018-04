Palestinian protesters watch Israeli army prepare a miliatry site in a preparation for next Friday protests, along the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, in the east Gaza City, on April 10, 2018 (Issued April 11, 2018). EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians attend a wedding, near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, in the east Gaza City, on April 10, 2018 (Issued on April 11, 2018). EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian boy poses for a photograph outside of a tent with the Palestinian flag and Arabic words 'Palestine is ours,' near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, in the east Gaza City, on April 10, 2018 (Issued April 11, 2018). EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A general view of tents of Palestinians protesters near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, in the east Gaza City, on April 10, 2018 (Issued April 11, 2018). EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian girl poses for a photograph outside of a tent with the Arabic words 'We will resist, We will return', near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, in the east Gaza City, on April 10, 2018 (Issued April 11, 2018). EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian groom waves the Palestinian flag during his wedding, near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, in the east Gaza City, on April 10, 2018 (Issued April 11, 2018). EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians took part in tent city protest camps along the Gaza-Israel border for a second week, demanding the right to return to their homeland in what is now Israel, an epa correspondent reported Wednesday.

Palestinians brought their daily lives to the sit-in camps, including a wedding complete with a groom riding a camel, as seen by an epa correspondent who spent time taking photos in the camps Tuesday.