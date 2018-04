A Palestinian throws stones against Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Israeli army soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinian stone throwers in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinians block a road with burning tires during stone-throwing clashes against Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinian protesters came into confrontation here Friday with Israeli troops deployed in this important West Bank city, as documented by an epa photographer on the ground.

The photographer captured images of demonstrators blocking roads with burning tires and hurling stones at Israeli soldiers, who responded with tear gas.