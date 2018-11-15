Palestinians celebrate the 29th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of Palestine in the West Bank city of Hebron, Nov. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinians on Thursday commemorated the 30th anniversary of their declaration of independence, all the while still under Israeli occupation, a state of affairs which continues across Palestine.

On Nov. 15, 1988, former leader Yasser Arafat proclaimed himself president of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, an act that showed the Palestinian leadership's recognition of the two-state solution, international law and the right of Israel to exist in the area.