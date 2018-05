A view of closed shops in the Old City market of Jerusalem, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A Palestinian pass by closed shop in the Old City market of Jerusalem, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A Palestinian closes his shop in the Old City market of Jerusalem, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Palestinians on Tuesday went on a general strike to mark the 70th anniversary of the Day of Catastrophe, a day after the inauguration of the United States embassy in Jerusalem sparked a wave of deadly protests along the Gaza-Israel border.

Schools, universities, shops and banks closed in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, commemorating Israel's creation and the subsequent displacement of over 700,000 Palestinian refugees.