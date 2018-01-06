Palestinian security forces push away demonstrators from the convoy of Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III, during a protest against his visit in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Jerusalem's Greek Orthodox patriarch Theophilos III (C) attends a Christmas service according to the Eastern Orthodox calendar, at the church of Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinian Christians on Saturday protested against an alleged decision by the Greek Orthodox Church to sell land to Israeli groups, demonstrating in the West Bank city of Bethlehem during a visit by the Greek Orthodox patriarch of Jerusalem.

Clashes erupted as Palestinian security forces attempted to keep protesters away from the convoy of Theophilos III, who was on his way to the Church of the Nativity one day before Orthodox Christmas mass, as documented in photos taken by an epa photographer.