Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in Gaza and the West Bank to reject an agreement for the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced on Thursday.
Palestinians reject UAE-Israel agreement with protests
Palestinians burn cutouts depicting Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and US President Donald J. Trump during a protest against the peace agreement to establish diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, in the West Bank city of Nablus, 14 August 2020. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH
Palestinians attend a protest against the agreement to establish diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, after Friday prayer in the east of Gaza City, 14 August 2020. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
Palestinians attend a protest against the agreement to establish diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, after Friday prayer in the east of Gaza City, 14 August 2020. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
Palestinian perform Friday prayer before burning cutouts depicting Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald J. Trump during a protest against the peace agreement to establish diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, in the West Bank city of Nablus, 14 August 2020. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH
Nablus (-), 14/08/2020.- Palestinians shout slogans during a protest against the peace agreement to establish diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, in the West Bank city of Nablus, 14 August 2020. Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached an agreement to fully normalize relations. (Protestas, Emiratos Árabes Unidos) EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH
