Palestinians reject UAE-Israel agreement with protests

Palestinians burn cutouts depicting Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (C), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and US President Donald J. Trump during a protest against the peace agreement to establish diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, in the West Bank city of Nablus, 14 August 2020. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinians attend a protest against the agreement to establish diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, after Friday prayer in the east of Gaza City, 14 August 2020. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians attend a protest against the agreement to establish diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, after Friday prayer in the east of Gaza City, 14 August 2020. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinian perform Friday prayer before burning cutouts depicting Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald J. Trump during a protest against the peace agreement to establish diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, in the West Bank city of Nablus, 14 August 2020. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH