A campaign pavilion with 100 beds available in the Pan American village residential complex, enabled to house positive cases of coronavirus, in Lima, Peru on May 15, 2020 (issued May 17, 2020). EFE/Sergi Rugrand

An area enabled for patient treatment in the Pan American village residential complex, enabled to house positive cases of coronavirus, in Lima, Peru on May 15, 2020 (issued May 17, 2020). EFE/Sergi Rugrand

Ana Herrera waits in a vehicle that will take her home, after being discharged along with her daughter, from the Pan American village residential complex, enabled to house positive cases of coronavirus, in Lima, Peru on May 15, 2020 (issued May 17, 2020). EFE/Sergi Rugrand

Doctor Olivares poses May 15, 2020, at the Pan American village residential complex, enabled to house positive cases of coronavirus, in Lima, Peru on May 15, 2020 (issued May 17, 2020). EFE/Sergi Rugrand

From the outside, they seem like just a few more buildings in the Peruvian capital but inside they house the biggest COVID-19 isolation facility in Peru.

Used to house elite athletes during the 2019 Pan American Games, the Pan American Village has been transformed in record time into a bastion against the pandemic for thousands of infected people. EFE-EPA