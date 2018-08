Photo provided by the National Air and Naval Service of Panama (SENAN) showing dozens of packages of illegal drugs seized from a boat west of Panama City, Panama, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Servicio Nacional Aeronaval de Panama

Authorities in Panama seized 139 packages of illegal drugs found on a boat and detained its two Panamanian crew members, the National Air and Naval Service (SENAN) said Thursday.

According to authorities, the boat and drug shipment were found near Veracruz, on the Pacific coast, west of the capital.