The secretary general of Panama's National Union of Construction Workers (Suntracs), Saul Mendez, speaks during a press conference in Panama City, Panama, April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

A union representative (R) and an engineer talk in front of a construction project in Panama City, Panama, April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Construction workers must adjust their wage demands to the current depressed state of Panama's property market, the head of the Capac builders association said Wednesday.

"There is a large stock of offices, luxury homes and commercial properties that isn't being sold. Which business executives are going to want to start new projects?" Eduardo Rodriguez said in a television interview, noting that the construction sector has shed 40,000 jobs in the past few years.