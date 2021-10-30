Panama, one of only three countries with sub-zero net emissions of carbon dioxide, will argue at the United Nations climate summit that developed economies need to do more to fund the efforts of poor nations to battle climate change.

"We have the moral authority to say to the historically more-polluting countries, and also to the countries that have many resources, to assist countries on the path of the development with climate financing because it costs, and the resources are limited," Environment Minister Milciades Concepcion told Efe ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.