The Panama Canal Authority said Thursday that it is "prepared" for the possible arrival of El Niño, a weather phenomenon that causes severe droughts and the effects of which were especially serious throughout Central America in 2015-2016.

Chief administrator Jorge Quijano said that Lakes Gatun and Alajuela, which supply water to the canal, are almost at their peak capacity and they are expected to be completely full in November, traditionally the rainiest month in Panama.