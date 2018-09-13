Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela participates in the 10th Ministerial Forum for Development in Latin America and the Caribbean in a Panama City hotel on Sept. 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela said Wednesday that "no type of tension" exists with the US after that country called its diplomatic representative to the Central American nation home for consultations over the links established by Panama City with China more than a year ago.

"I think that (calling the envoy home) was due to the last decision taken by El Salvador and that the (diplomatic representatives in the) three countries that made the decision to back the policy of a single China, a decision the US made 40 years ago, have been called home for consultations," Varela said.