Panama's National Police guard the destruction of tons of drugs on Oct. 19, 2018, at a city dump outside the capital as part of the Panamanian govenrment's recently launched operations to combat drug trafficking by land, sea and air. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Vela

Panamanian authorities burned Friday at a dump outside the capital a total of 6.8 tons of drugs seized this year, most of which was cocaine.

National Police said the incineration was done at the city dump of La Chorrera, a commuter town on the other side of the Panama Canal, adding that 72 percent of the destroyed drugs were cocaine, while the other 28 percent was made up of a variety of narcotics.