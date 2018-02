A view of the façade of the James Lawrence King Federal Court of Justice, where former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli is under arrest, in Miami, Florida, United States, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

Lawyer Sidney Sitton, part of the defense team of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli, addresses the media outside the James Lawrence King Federal Court of Justice in Miami, Florida, United States, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

Lawyers Sidney Sitton (R) and Abelardo de la Espirella (L), part of the defense team of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli, leave the James Lawrence King Federal Court of Justice in Miami, Florida, United States, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

Panamanian ex-President Ricardo Martinelli's defense team informed a court here Wednesday of its plans to appeal a ruling that had cleared the way for him to be extradited from the United States to his homeland, one of his lawyers told EFE Wednesday.

Martinelli's legal representative in Panama, Sidney Sitton, said the ex-president's defense team now has 60 days to appeal Judge Marcia G. Cooke's ruling to the Atlanta-based US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.