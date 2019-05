A man casts his ballot at a polling place in Panama City, Panama, during the general elections held on May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

A woman reviews her ballots at a polling place in Panama City, Panama, during the general elections held on May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Voters wait in line at a polling place in Panama City, Panama, during the general elections held on May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Panamanians are heading to the polls Sunday for the sixthh general elections since the restoration of democracy in this Central American country in 1989.

Some 2.7 million people are eligible to cast ballots at the 6,911 voting precincts set up across the country, the majority of them located in schools.