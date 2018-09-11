Members of Panama's Embera-Wounaan tribal district in Darien attend - with their legal adviser, Hector Huertas (3rd from left) - a press conference in Panama City on Sept. 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lemos

Members of Panama's Embera-Wounaan tribe living in the Darien jungle on Tuesday defended their management and exploitation of their forests as "sustainable" and in compliance with international conservation standards, despite recent accusations over alleged illegal and indiscriminate lumbering.

"Yes there's a deforestation problem, yes there's a problem with illegal tree-cutting, but it's outside the Embera-Wounaan administrative district, it's in the rest of Darien," said Hector Huertas, the legal adviser for the tribe's congress, the political entity that autonomously governs the district.