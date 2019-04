Panaman President Juan Carlos Varela talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after concluding their joint press remarks at the latter's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 04 April 2019. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA/POOL

Panaman President Juan Carlos Varela (3-L) talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2-R) at the latter's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 04 April 2019. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA/POOL

Panaman President Juan Carlos Varela (L) shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after Abe's speech during their joint press remarks at the latter's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 04 April 2019. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA/POOL

Panama and Japan reaffirmed their relationship, forged over 115 years, during a meeting between the countries' leaders in Tokyo on Thursday.

Panama's Juan Carlos Varela, whose five-year term as president is due to finish in June, arrived in the Japanese capital as part of a tour that previously took him to China in a bid to strengthen ties with the Asian countries.