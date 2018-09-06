Olmedo Rodriguez, a journalists for the La Prensa newspaper, speaks to reporters during a demonstration in Panama City, Panama, Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Panamanian journalists walked out from their newsrooms Wednesday to demand that authorities put an end to persecution, harassment and economic attacks in the form of lawsuits filed by officials and politicians unhappy with coverage of their actions.

Editors, television presenters and reporters gathered in Porras Park, in downtown Panama City, where they were joined by attorneys and journalism professors and students, who view these economic attacks as a new threat to democracy and freedom of expression.