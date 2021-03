Health workers take part in a Covid-19 vaccine drive at a school in the San Miguelito district of Panama City, Panama, on 08 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ Carlos Lemos

A nurse vaccinates a man against Covid-19 at a school in the San Miguelito district of Panama City, Panama, on 08 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ Carlos Lemos

"We have to apply the vaccine and trust in it, we have no other choice," Yolanda Ngichingkee, a nurse in Panama's capital, told Efe while placing a dose in a refrigerator.

Tuesday marks the grim one-year anniversary of the start of the coronavirus crisis in Panama, which has registered nearly 6,000 deaths since the onset of the pandemic and is facing an economic collapse unmatched in decades.