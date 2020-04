While nursing homes around the world are emerging as COVID-19 hotspots, 77-year-old Antonio Pacheco and his three companion play dominoes at Hogar Bolivar (Bolivar Home), an elderly care home north of the capital of Panama, a country where these institutions are currently free from coronavirus.

"Thank God no infected person has come (to the home) and none of us have become infected," Pacheco, who has been at the residence for nine years, told EFE. EFE-EPA