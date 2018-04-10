Panama is preparing "economic sanctions" against Venezuela for reacting "aggressively and disproportionately" to the list that the Panamanian government published of Venezuelans deemed to be Politically Exposed Persons, Vice President and Foreign Minister Isabel De Saint Malo said Monday.

"Panama has undertaken no commercial measures, but if Venezuela does not review its actions, we're going to react and adopt other more stringent measures in proportion, including applying the law of retaliation and this could even mean economic sanctions," the vice president said at a meeting with foreign reporters.