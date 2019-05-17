Ricardo Lombana, seen during an interview with EFE on May 15, 2019, the first independent presidential candidate in Panama ever to reach third place, is currently deciding whether to continue with his movement "Otro Camino Panama" (Another Path Panama) or transform it into a political party. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Ricardo Lombana, who in the last presidential election was the first independent candidate ever to reach third place, is currently deciding whether to continue with his movement "Otro Camino Panama" (Another Path Panama) or transform it into a political party, but with a marked difference from traditional parties' way of operating.

"We have made history. Never before has an independent won a similar volume of votes with hardly any funding, without political experience and without a national party structure," Lombana said in an interview with EFE at the communications consultancy he directed before going into politics.